RHS Financial LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 151.4% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,878,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $264.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $267.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.46.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

