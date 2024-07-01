RHS Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

RHS Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 25,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.29. 72,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,592. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average of $54.89. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

