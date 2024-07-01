RHS Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

RHS Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $373.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $353.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $380.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

