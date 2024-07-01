RHS Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $7.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,137,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,816,027. The company has a market capitalization of $250.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.24.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

