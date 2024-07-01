RHS Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

RHS Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. RHS Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFFD. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 802,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after acquiring an additional 316,438 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 191,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 70,780 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 196,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
PFFD stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 117,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,466. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $20.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76.
About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF
The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.
