RHS Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 2,039 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

RHS Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,146,000 after buying an additional 883,411 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 449.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,594,000 after purchasing an additional 421,865 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,226.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 294,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,067,000 after acquiring an additional 291,640 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,504,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,108,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.53. The company had a trading volume of 204,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,612. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $111.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.56.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

