RHS Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

RHS Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 338,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 122,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 142,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35,344 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 25,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 394,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.57. 8,310,793 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0606 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

