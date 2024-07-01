RHS Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

RHS Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 1,766.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,096,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662,280 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 493,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,535,000 after acquiring an additional 241,488 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 173.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 122,059 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 144,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,989,000.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.25. The stock had a trading volume of 55,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,985. The company has a market cap of $918.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.14. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $54.10.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

