RHS Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

RHS Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 2.3% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTUM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,424,000 after purchasing an additional 317,802 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,231 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $24,213,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 509,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,092,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $194.87. 550,589 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

