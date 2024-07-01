RHS Financial LLC Sells 1,055 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

RHS Financial LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 105,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.89. 1,980,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,130,823. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

