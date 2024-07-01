RHS Financial LLC Sells 6,383 Shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)

RHS Financial LLC reduced its stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,383 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIPS. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HIPS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.86. 32,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,017. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $73.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49.

The GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TFMS HIPS index. The fund tracks an index of assets that tend to produce high income and pass through that income without being taxed at the constituent level. These include REITs, MLPs, BDCs and debt-based closed-end funds.

