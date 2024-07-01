RHS Financial LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. RHS Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Francis Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 462,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,558,000 after purchasing an additional 45,747 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $33.03. 10,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,440. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $416.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

