RHS Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

RHS Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $39.01. The stock had a trading volume of 230,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,795. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average of $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $40.69.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.