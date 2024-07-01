RHS Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

RHS Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

EDV traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.71. 409,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,760. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $87.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.92.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.