RHS Financial LLC Trims Stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

RHS Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNA. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

MNA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,132. The company has a market cap of $271.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.15. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $32.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average is $31.29.

About IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

