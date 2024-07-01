RHS Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

RHS Financial LLC cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 506,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21,903.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 50,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $26.58. 645,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,742. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $27.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

