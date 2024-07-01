Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Short Interest Down 32.2% in June

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the May 31st total of 154,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:RMBI opened at $11.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $129.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.96 million for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 11.72%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.37%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

