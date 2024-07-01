Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Position Raised by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 285.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 676.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 28,016 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 85,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.08.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of ROK stock traded down $7.58 on Monday, hitting $267.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

