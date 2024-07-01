Roma Green Finance Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 8th (NASDAQ:ROMA)

Roma Green Finance’s (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, July 8th. Roma Green Finance had issued 3,075,460 shares in its initial public offering on January 9th. The total size of the offering was $12,301,840 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of Roma Green Finance’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Roma Green Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROMA opened at $0.63 on Monday. Roma Green Finance has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66.

Institutional Trading of Roma Green Finance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roma Green Finance stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.51% of Roma Green Finance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Roma Green Finance Company Profile

Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services.

