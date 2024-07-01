Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL) Short Interest Down 31.3% in June

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ROCL opened at $10.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $11.93.

Institutional Trading of Roth Ch Acquisition V

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 1st quarter valued at $1,473,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 1st quarter valued at $1,893,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 4th quarter valued at $4,353,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 183,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Company Profile

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

