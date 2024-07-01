Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Rubis Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RUBSF remained flat at C$33.55 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.74. Rubis has a fifty-two week low of C$20.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.89.

Get Rubis alerts:

Rubis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Rubis engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities for commercial and industrial customers in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates through Energy Distribution and Renewable Electricity Production segments. It is involved in the bulk liquid storage of fuels, biofuels, chemicals, and agrifood products; and retails and distributes fuels, heating oils, lubricants, liquefied gases, and bitumen, as well as provides logistics services comprising trading-supply, refining, and shipping activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Rubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.