Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Rubis Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RUBSF remained flat at C$33.55 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.74. Rubis has a fifty-two week low of C$20.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.89.
Rubis Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rubis
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Rubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.