RXO (NYSE:RXO) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.27

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.27 and last traded at $26.27, with a volume of 1764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James started coverage on RXO in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

RXO Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.50 million. RXO had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RXO

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 35,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.22 per share, with a total value of $727,616.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,629,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,032,109.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 1,128,060 shares of company stock valued at $22,099,090 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RXO

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RXO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 5,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 106,833.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 2,235.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Stories

