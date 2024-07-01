Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives $36.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IOT. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

In other Samsara news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $8,013,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $8,013,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John Bicket sold 57,770 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $1,934,139.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,153,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,622,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,686,053 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,618. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Samsara by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Samsara by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Samsara by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Samsara by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Samsara by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IOT opened at $33.70 on Friday. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

