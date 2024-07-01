Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 11.1% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $547.23 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $553.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $529.89 and a 200-day moving average of $510.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.