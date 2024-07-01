Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Short Interest Up 51.6% in June

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the May 31st total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,023,000 after buying an additional 1,190,141 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,520,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,224,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,077 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3,440.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,033,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,358 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,486,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,425,000 after purchasing an additional 741,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $125.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $48.56. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $55.72.

Sanofi last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

