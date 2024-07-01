Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Short Interest Up 41.3% in June

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,600 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the May 31st total of 212,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Sapiens International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 599,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,276,000 after acquiring an additional 364,695 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 1st quarter worth $3,807,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,295,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,841,000 after acquiring an additional 106,358 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 585.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 113,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 96,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sapiens International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 954,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,687,000 after purchasing an additional 79,302 shares during the period. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

SPNS traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $33.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,603. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.22. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.63 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

