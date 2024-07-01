Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,460,000 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the May 31st total of 6,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SRPT. Citigroup lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sarepta Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,451 shares of company stock worth $8,086,386 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $7,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,039,212,000 after acquiring an additional 41,465 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $777,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 27,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

SRPT stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $157.19. 571,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,275. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,465.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.