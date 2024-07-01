Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 311,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,746 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.8% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 83,921,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,414,000 after buying an additional 2,852,632 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,997,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,411,000 after buying an additional 750,511 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,450,000 after buying an additional 9,372,497 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,795,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,443,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,458,000 after purchasing an additional 532,740 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $26.56 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

