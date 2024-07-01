Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Bought by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 56,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $29.57 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.