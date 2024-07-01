Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 457,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,110. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $48.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average is $48.15.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.