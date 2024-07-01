Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 178,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 168,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,110,000.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHM stock opened at $77.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $81.74.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
