Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,129. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average is $51.84.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.