Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Increased by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 287,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after purchasing an additional 60,972 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.62. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.