Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Lifted by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,680,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,004,000 after purchasing an additional 45,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,349,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,736,000 after purchasing an additional 95,086 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,280,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,916,000 after purchasing an additional 451,744 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,152,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,840,000 after purchasing an additional 38,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,652,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,049,000 after purchasing an additional 235,941 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.02. The stock had a trading volume of 557,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,036. The company has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.12 and its 200-day moving average is $77.62.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

