Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,763,000 after buying an additional 14,800,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,637,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,876,000 after purchasing an additional 841,822 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,279,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,192,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,341,000 after purchasing an additional 722,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,247,000 after purchasing an additional 584,906 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.06. 409,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,898. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

