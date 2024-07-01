Scott Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $38.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $39.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average is $37.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

