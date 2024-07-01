Scott Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 10.5% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 15.7% during the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in Boeing by 9.7% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.4% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Waterway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $180.45 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.