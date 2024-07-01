Scott Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 73,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 42,119 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,824,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after buying an additional 3,630,843 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $77.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

