Scott Capital Advisors LLC Sells 687 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 49,102 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 229,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VUSB opened at $49.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.45.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.