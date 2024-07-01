Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 3.4% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937,334 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,495,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,192 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,222,000 after acquiring an additional 674,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,311,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 613,932 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $59.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1787 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

