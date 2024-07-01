Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 5.0% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,457 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,881,000 after buying an additional 2,162,458 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,029,000 after buying an additional 2,106,010 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,279.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,206,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,829 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.55 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.30.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

