Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Invests $202,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $1,024,140,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 1,044.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,228,000 after buying an additional 749,504 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in McKesson by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 602,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,778,000 after buying an additional 403,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in McKesson by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,937,000 after acquiring an additional 294,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in McKesson by 5,683.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 225,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,178,000 after acquiring an additional 221,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,886.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.47.

MCK opened at $584.04 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $395.30 and a 1-year high of $612.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $525.49. The company has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

