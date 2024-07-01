Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.3% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,425,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after acquiring an additional 760,762 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 384.5% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 730,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,664,000 after purchasing an additional 579,689 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,828,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,693,000 after buying an additional 401,485 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,490,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $63.06 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $63.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

