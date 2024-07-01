Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,297 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $46.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.96. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $47.19.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

