Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Short Interest Update

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,500 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the May 31st total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Security National Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SNFCA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.19. 12,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,712. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.02. Security National Financial has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $9.75.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $81.19 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Security National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.
