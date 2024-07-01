Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Short Interest Update

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,500 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the May 31st total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Security National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNFCA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.19. 12,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,712. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.02. Security National Financial has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $81.19 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Security National Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in Security National Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 220,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Security National Financial by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Security National Financial by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Security National Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Security National Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Security National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

