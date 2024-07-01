Seneca House Advisors Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Seneca House Advisors cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $164.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $192.38. The company has a market cap of $226.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.50%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.