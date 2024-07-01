Seneca House Advisors Has $8.88 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Seneca House Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 3.9% of Seneca House Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $1,580,776,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,490,000 after purchasing an additional 162,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,814,000 after purchasing an additional 433,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $479.11 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $487.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $454.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.77.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.