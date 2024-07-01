Seneca House Advisors Sells 672 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Seneca House Advisors reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 2.2% of Seneca House Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,930,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,791 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,769,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,258,000 after purchasing an additional 495,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

HD opened at $344.24 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $338.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

