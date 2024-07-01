Seneca House Advisors Sells 96 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Seneca House Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $156.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.22 and its 200 day moving average is $154.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $288.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

