Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Update

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Seven & i Price Performance

Shares of SVNDY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.20. 301,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,073. Seven & i has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Seven & i alerts:

Seven & i Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.